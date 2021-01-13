Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Has An X-Rated Rule When It Comes To More Acting Roles

Gwyneth Paltrow has a very specific rule when it comes to taking on more acting roles.

The Goop founder told Naomi Campbell during an appearance on “No Filter with Naomi”: “Someone said, ‘What is it going to take to get you acting again?’

“And I said, ‘I have to be f**king the writer.’ But that’s sort of it. If my husband [Brad Falchuk] writes something and he wants me to do it then I’ll do it.

“I could never say never. I would like to go back on stage one day. I really loved doing theatre.”

After marrying TV producer Falchuk in 2018 Paltrow then appeared in the Netflix drama “The Politician”, which her other half created, the following year.

In terms of movies, Paltrow last starred as Pepper Potts in the huge “Avengers: Endgame” film.

She told Campbell of acting, “I started doing it so young… I went for a long time before I asked myself, ‘Do I like this job? Am I comfortable doing this? Do I want to be an actor?'” before realizing the answer was “No.”

This isn’t the first time she’s revealed she didn’t like acting so much, with her telling Bruce Bozzi of fame and growing up in the limelight last month, “I think that when you hit the bull’s-eye, when you’re 26 years old and you’re a metrics-driven person who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much, as it turns out.

“It wasn’t like I felt like this isn’t worth doing. I sort of felt like, Well, now who am I supposed to be? Like, What am I driving towards? I think part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who’s living every breakup on every headline, being criticized for everything you do, say, and wear.”