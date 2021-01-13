Justin Timberlake Drew From His ‘Experiences Being A Dad’ In New Movie ‘Palmer’

Justin Timberlake, 39, told “TODAY” how he drew from fatherhood for his leading role in the upcoming movie “Palmer”. Timberlake shares son Silas Randall Timberlake, 5, with the singer’s wife, Jessica Biel.

“I think even with generations before me I thought of my grandfather I thought of my father, I thought of my experiences being a dad as well and they definitely, there was a lot in the tank to draw from,” he shared.

.@jtimberlake and his 8-year-old co-star, Ryder Allen, join us to talk about their new film “Palmer.” pic.twitter.com/etp0b1eOx6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 13, 2021

Timberlake stars alongside film newcomer Ryder Allen, 8, who joined the entertainer on “TODAY”.

“We tested a big group of young actors and I remember from the first moment that Fisher Stevens, [the] director, and myself, within about two minutes of testing Ryder there was just so much soul and something that just came out of this young boy,” Timberlake shared.

“Ryder and I have a lot of inside jokes and we created a real bond and it was a really special experience, for everyone, all the actors were fantastic and I feel like Ryder is my little buddy right there,” he added.

Timberlake also dished on performing at the inauguration event called Celebrating America.

“Between the film and the inauguration, it feels like, hopefully, the theme of 2021 is redemption,” he said. “I am very excited, there is a song that I wrote with a new artist who was just nominated for a Grammy, Ant Clements, we wrote a song called ‘Better Days’ and we are gonna be performing it at the inauguration.”

“Palmer” premieres Jan. 29 on Apple TV+.