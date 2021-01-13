Kelly Clarkson Nails Cover Of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

Kelly Clarkson is back with yet another incredible “Kellyoke” performance.

The latest group to be covered by the singer are Fleetwood Mac, with Clarkson belting out “Dreams” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” stage alongside her band.

The “American Idol” star sat on a stool to sing the track, with her nailing all those high notes as per usual.

Clarkson’s latest cover came after she took it back to the ’90s to belt out “Another Sad Love Song” by Toni Braxton, performing on a dimly lit stage.

Other recent performances include Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow”, Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and Selena Gomez’s “Rare”.

Gomez praised the stunning cover, with Clarkson replying: