Tom Hanks To Host Presidential Inauguration TV Special; Justin Timberlake To Perform New Song

Tom Hanks is helping to welcome the new U.S. president and vice-president.

On January 20, the actor will host the primetime “Celebrating America” TV special, which will culminate in the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The special will also feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi, with more acts to be announced, according to Deadline.

On Instagram, Timberlake revealed that he will be performing an original song with Ant Clemons, written during lockdown.

“This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful… and keep working towards a better, more equal future,” he said. “I’m very honoured to announce we will be performing this song on January 20th for the Presidential Inauguration. We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country… but I hope now, despite the past four years, we are on our way.”

Biden and Harris’s inauguration is set to take place at noon on January 20, with the special starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

“We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the front lines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this primetime program,” Tony Allen, the CEO of Biden’s presidential inaugural committee, said in a statement.

Much of the inauguration celebration will also take place virtually to meet COVID-19 protocols.

“Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans,” Allen said.