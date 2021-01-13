YouTube Temporarily Bans Donald Trump For Seven Days

By ETCanada.com Staff.

Donald Trump. Photo: Yuri Gripas/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
YouTube is joining the chorus of online platforms taking action against Donald Trump in the wake of his incitement of insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement released late Tuesday night, YouTube announced that Trump’s channel would be temporarily suspended for at least seven days and that comments would be indefinitely disabled on any future videos Trump were to post should his account be reinstated. The company, which is owned by Google, also deleted a video recently posted to Trump’s channel that they determined had the potential to incite more violence.

YouTube’s decision follows actions taken by virtually all social media platforms, most notably Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, to permanently ban Trump from their sites.

However, Sacha Baron Cohen, one of Hollywood’s most vocal critics of Trump, slammed YouTube, saying its actions were insufficient and that the company should permanently ban Trump.

YouTube’s announcement came just hours before the U.S. House of Representatives began formal proceedings to impeach President Trump for a second time, something that has never happened to any previous U.S. president.

