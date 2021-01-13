YouTube Temporarily Bans Donald Trump For Seven Days

YouTube is joining the chorus of online platforms taking action against Donald Trump in the wake of his incitement of insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement released late Tuesday night, YouTube announced that Trump’s channel would be temporarily suspended for at least seven days and that comments would be indefinitely disabled on any future videos Trump were to post should his account be reinstated. The company, which is owned by Google, also deleted a video recently posted to Trump’s channel that they determined had the potential to incite more violence.

1/ After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

2/ Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section. https://t.co/1aBENHGU5z — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

YouTube’s decision follows actions taken by virtually all social media platforms, most notably Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, to permanently ban Trump from their sites.

However, Sacha Baron Cohen, one of Hollywood’s most vocal critics of Trump, slammed YouTube, saying its actions were insufficient and that the company should permanently ban Trump.

YouTube suspends Trump! But only for 1 week. With YouTube's "3 strikes" rule, Trump gets to incite violence 2 MORE TIMES before it bans him! Are you kidding?! RT to tell @YouTube, @SusanWojcicki: Prevent more violence, ban Trump PERMANENTLY.#BanTrumpSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/pokxldz1uu — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 13, 2021

YouTube’s announcement came just hours before the U.S. House of Representatives began formal proceedings to impeach President Trump for a second time, something that has never happened to any previous U.S. president.