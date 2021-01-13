Tim McGraw & Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Team Up For Uplifting New Song ‘Undivided’

By Katie Colley.

Tim McGraw is teaming up with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard for a timely new duet.

Amid unrest in the United States, the country superstars aim to unify us all as they call for self-reflection in the feel-good “Undivided”.

Hubbard was inspired to write the track while quarantined on his tour bus in his driveway after being diagnosed with COVID-19 back in November, and McGraw was more than thrilled to lend his vocals.

“From the first time I heard it….I knew it was one I wanted to be singing for a long time,” wrote McGraw on Instagram. “We got together in the studio last month and created something real special.”

The duo urges listeners to treat everyone with compassion, singing: “I think it’s time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place / Look around and love somebody / We’ve been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Till this country that we love’s undivided.”

The longtime friends also released the accompanying music video, which gives fans a look at the recording of the song.

