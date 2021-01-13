Lara & Peter Go To Prom In ‘To All The Boys: Always And Forever’ Trailer

Farewell letters are never easy.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”, the third and final film in the series based on novels by Jenny Han.

RELATED: Noah Centineo Talks Being Hounded By Fans And Giving Them Hugs

Photo: Katie Yu / Netflix

The film finds Lara Jean, played by Lana Condor, coming back from a trip to Korea and getting ready to say goodbye to high school.

Photo: Juhan No/Netflix

That includes going to the prom with her boyfriend Peter, played by Noah Centineo, as well as planning for her college future in New York and the possibility of a long-distance relationship.

Photo: Sarah Shatz/Netflix

RELATED: Lana Condor And Noah Centineo Share ‘To All The Boys 3’ Scene Sneak Peek

Directed by Michael Fimognari from a script by Katie Lovejoy, the film also stars Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett.

Photo: Katie Yu / Netflix

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” premieres Feb. 12 on Netflix.