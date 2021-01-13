Lara & Peter Go To Prom In ‘To All The Boys: Always And Forever’ Trailer

Farewell letters are never easy.
On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”, the third and final film in the series based on novels by Jenny Han.
The film finds Lara Jean, played by Lana Condor, coming back from a trip to Korea and getting ready to say goodbye to high school.
That includes going to the prom with her boyfriend Peter, played by Noah Centineo, as well as planning for her college future in New York and the possibility of a long-distance relationship.
Directed by Michael Fimognari from a script by Katie Lovejoy, the film also stars Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett.
“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” premieres Feb. 12 on Netflix.