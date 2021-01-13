John McCain Biopic Gets Rolling

A biopic about the life of U.S. Senator John McCain is in the works.

Stampede Ventures has optioned the rights to The Luckiest Man: Life With John McCain, an autobiography written by McCain’s friend and former political advisor Mark Salter. The feature film script will be co-written by Salter and television producer Craig Turk (“The Good Wife”).

“John’s story is one of incredible heroism, of serving causes greater than his own self-interest,” wife Cindy McCain said in a statement, per Variety. “There is no better time to tell it. I’m excited to share his life and legacy, and know this film will be a tremendous inspiration to people all over the world.”

Turk and Salter are eager to get rolling on the feature film.

“Working for John McCain was one of the great honours of my professional life,” Turk said. “Having the opportunity to bring his life to the screen — and to do it with people I admire as much as Greg, Mark, and Cindy — is an incredible privilege.”

“I’ve been helping to tell John McCain’s story for three decades,” Salter added. “It will be a special privilege to work with Craig, Greg, and the McCain family to tell it in film.”

McCain died on August 25, 2018, at his home in Cornville, Arizona, after a battle with cancer.