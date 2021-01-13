Sarah Ferguson, Duchess Of York, To Release A New Novel Inspired By Her Own Life

Sarah Ferguson is set to release her debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass.

The Duchess of York’s book will be released in August and tells a fictional account of the life and love story of her great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, the Guardian reported.

The royal spoke about taking inspiration from her own experiences when writing the novel.

She said: “Although her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch, were close friends with Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, I was unable to discover much about my namesake’s early life, and so was born the idea, which became Her Heart for a Compass.

“With real historical events and facts to hand, my imagination took over. I invented a history for her that incorporated real people and events, including some of my other ancestors.

“I created a friendship between my heroine and Princess Louise, Queen Victoria’s sixth child, and I drew on many parallels from my life for Lady Margaret’s journey.”

I’m delighted to announce my first historical romance novel, #HerHeartForACompass, published in August by @MillsandBoon (UK) and @WmMorrowBooks (US)!



Set in the Victorian era, the book is about daring to follow your heart against the odds. Pre-order UK: https://t.co/Lv1pyfM3kP pic.twitter.com/cqz3lLT2sa — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 13, 2021

A synopsis for the book shared on Amazon reads: “In an attempt to rebel against a society where women are expected to conform, free-spirited Lady Margaret Montagu Scott flees the confines of polite society, and an arranged marriage. But Lady Margaret’s parents, the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch, as close friends with Queen Victoria, must face the public scrutiny of their daughter’s impulsive nature, and Margaret is banished from polite society.

“Finding strength amongst equally free-spirited companions, including Queen Victoria’s daughter Princess Louise, Margaret resolves to follow her heart. On a journey of self-discovery that will take her to Ireland, America, and then back to Britain, Lady Margaret must follow her internal compass and search for her place, and her own identity, in a changing society.”

Ferguson, who wrote the book with the author Marguerite Kaye, has previously released numerous children’s books including the Little Red and Budgie the Little Helicopter series.

Ferguson also launched her YouTube channel, “Storytime with Fergie and Friends”, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in which she reads children’s stories and occasionally shares directions for making sandwiches, biscuits, and other food.

The duchess said of the upcoming release, “I have long held a passion for historical research and telling the stories of strong women in history through film and television. I am proud to bring my personal brand of historical fiction to the publishing world.”