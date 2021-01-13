Brie Larson Turns Mean YouTube Comments Into Song

Brie Larson has a YouTube channel now, but that comes with a nasty downside.

On Tuesday night, the “Captain Marvel” star appeared on Global’s “A Little Late with Lilly Singh”, and she found a special way to cope with some of the mean comments she gets on YouTube.

After Singh gave her a demonstration of how to do a great outro on her videos, Larson revealed how she turns nasty and strange comments into songs.

The host then gave Larson some comments on her own videos to turn into song.

“Damn did the teeth come with the outfit too lol,” Larson sang, while strumming her guitar. “Idk why ya teeth look extra big now.”

“A Little Late With Lilly Singh” airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on Global.