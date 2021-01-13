Jennifer Lopez Is Casual Chic In Coach’s Spring Campaign ‘Coach It Forward’

Jennifer Lopez is ready to “Coach It Forward” with Coach’s Spring 2021 campaign.

As womenswear ambassador for the fashion brand, the singer, 51, joins Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Lin, Yang Zi and Kōki in the ads for the new collection, wearing a long trench coat, hoop earrings and the brand’s new satchel-style bag.

According to Coach, the campaign promotes “the power of positivity, collective action and the importance of everyday recognition for the people in our lives who help move our worlds forward.”

“So often we are going through the day-to-day motion of life without properly taking a moment to acknowledge the people who drive change in optimism in our lives, community and the world,” said Lopez. “’Coach It Forward’ to me means to pay it forward and to be grateful. I’m thrilled that I had this opportunity to recognize my family and my chosen family of creatives, collaborators, thinkers, doers and friends who have had such a positive impact on my life.”

Jordan adds, “When you step back, you see that we’re all the sum of the people who have helped us along. I think of my mom and dad, my family, friends, the people I work with, and how they have all supported me and inspired me. I loved having this opportunity to lift up people who are important to me and recognize how their passion and positivity has moved my world forward.”

