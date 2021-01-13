Demi Lovato Gets Candid About Her Overdose And More In Docuseries ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Demi Lovato is opening up for the world.

On Wednesday, the singer announced the first details of her upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil”, premiering March 23.

The four-part series will give fans an intimate look at Lovato’s life and career, and her struggles along the way.

“It’s been two years since I came face to face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world. For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world,” Lovato said in a statement.

YouTube describes the series as “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health. For the first time, Lovato will open up about every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath as viewers are granted unprecedented access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey over the past three years, including footage from when the initial production for this project began during Lovato’s 2018 ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ world tour.”

Director Michael D. Ratner added, “Demi’s willingness to explore the darkest elements of her life is going to leave the audience with a complete understanding of everything she’s been through and ultimately where she is going. Demi stands for empowerment, and this documentary is going to answer the many questions that have been out there – providing a real window into the life of one of the biggest stars in the world, who is simply a human being.”

Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction, singing about them on her 2018 single “Sober”.