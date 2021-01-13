Alan Carr Dishes On Adele’s New Album: ‘That Voice Is Like An Old Friend’

Adele has been tight-lipped about her next album, but her close friend Alan Carr is giving the slightest of hints.

Carr alluded to Adele’s new music in a recent interview. The comedian assured the album would be cathartic for fans of the 15-time Grammy winner.

“I’ve heard some tracks… oh my god it’s amazing” @chattyman 🚨 Adele is coming, I repeat, Adele is coming to save us 🚨 Find out more 💅🏼: https://t.co/sX9K8tP0IO Season 2 #DragRaceUK starts tomorrow night 7pm on @bbciplayer pic.twitter.com/BnspX6jHpe — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) January 13, 2021

“I’ve heard some tracks on it, it’s so amazing!” Carr told Grazia in a new interview. “Can I just say this? They change all the time because they’re really rough things. Everyone’s like, ‘What’s it like? What’s it like?’ But I said to her, ‘That voice is like an old friend.'”

“There are some people on the charts who sound a bit like Adele,” he continued. “When you hear Adele’s voice again, you go like, ‘No. There is only one, only one Adele.'”

There are rumours swirling that Adele’s fourth studio album could drop as early as February. She has not released a full-length project since 2015’s 25.