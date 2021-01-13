AC/DC Rocks Out ‘Together’ In Music Video For New Single ‘Realize’

AC/DC is powering up.

On Wednesday, the iconic rock band dropped the music video for their latest single “Realize”, from their 2020 album Power Up.

The black-and-white video features band members Angus Young, Stevie Young, Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams rocking out in a white room in front of a wall full of amplifiers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the video was shot with each member performing individually, while co-directors Clemens Habicht and Josh Cheuse stitched the visuals to have the band playing “together.”

Power Up is the band’s 17th full-length album and their first since the passing of co-founding member Malcolm Young in 2017.