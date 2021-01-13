‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Star Kyne Santos Shares Her Coming Out Story, Reveals How She’s Learned To Embrace Her True Self

“Canada’s Drag Race” season 1 contestant Kyne Santos shares her coming out story in a new video for the It Gets Better project.

Santos describes growing up in the Philippines in a conservative, Catholic household, the fear she had coming to terms with her sexuality while pursuing her academic aspirations and how her parents reacted to her coming out.

Santos admits she didn’t get the reaction she wanted when she first asked her mother how she’d respond if she were to tell her she was gay.

Credit: It Gets Better Project

The star, who says her parents ended up inviting her to come out later on, shares, “Probably the time that I felt the most alone and isolated… I remember when I was quite young, I had asked my mom what her reaction would be if I was gay.

“Of course at the time I was like ‘of course I’m not gay, but just posing a hypothetical question. What would you do if I was?’ She didn’t react the way that I wanted her to react.

“I mean, she said that she would love me and accept me, but just that she would prefer if I wasn’t.”

Santos goes on to explain how she wasn’t always comfortable with her queer identity, but after seeing people who were just like her on the Internet and in the media, she learned to embrace her true self.

The 22-year-old Filipino-Canadian drag queen has now taken her fame from television and turned to social media where she shares math lessons on TikTok while decked out in full drag.

Santos adds, “It’s really important to me to show people that you can be an academic and be whatever you want. It doesn’t matter what you look like, it doesn’t matter what you sound like.. all that matters is what is in your brain and what you can bring to the table,” telling the LGBTQ+ community, “it gets better.”

The It Gets Better Project uplifts, empowers and connects lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth around the globe through storytelling and community building initiatives.

It was revealed last week that “Canada’s Drag Race” had officially been given a second season, nearly five months after the show crowned Priyanka as its first winner last September.