SAG Awards Push Ceremony To April To Avoid Grammys Conflict

The SAG Awards have once again been pushed back further into 2021 so as not to conflict with the newly announced date for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

In an announcement released Wednesday, the organizers of the annual awards ceremony, which honours outstanding film and TV performances, revealed that the event would now take place on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

Due to the Coronavirus, the 2021 SAG Awards had been scheduled for March 14, while in previous years it was customary for the ceremony to take place in January during what’s considered the height of awards season.

RELATED: Grammys 2021 Ceremony Postponed Due To COVID-19, Will Run Directly Against SAG Awards

Keenly aware of the challenges facing the entertainment industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SAG Awards said Wednesday, “Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures. We embrace that spirit as we reimagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honours the outstanding performances of the past year.”

Awards Season, Take 2 🎬 New Year, New Date, Same us 🤩#sagawards will be on @tntdrama and @tbsnetwork on Sunday, April 4 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT ✨ pic.twitter.com/SDwYEwQ0xn — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 13, 2021

The decision came just one week after the Grammy Awards announced their decision to reschedule their own awards event for March 14, the SAG Awards’ original date. The Grammys were set to take place on Jan. 31, however, owing to the spike of Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles over recent weeks, the Grammys decided a March broadcast would be safer for all involved. The decision from the Grammys incensed the leadership of SAG-AFTRA who had already announced their event would take place on the 14th of March.

In a statement released last week, the SAG Awards said, “We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast. We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

RELATED: Asia Kate Dillon Turns Down Spot On SAG Awards Nominating Committee After Their Request To Scrap Gender-Specific Categories

The statement continued, “Our two organizations, SAG-AFTRA and the Recording Academy, share members and work together effectively to advocate for artists in many areas. In an environment that is increasingly challenging for televised awards programs, we also have a mutual interest in successfully showcasing the artistry and talent of our respective memberships. We are in contact with the Recording Academy and will continue to work with our sister organizations to find ways to make this year’s awards season as successful as possible.”

The SAG Awards ran into similar problems with the Grammys last year. The 2020 SAG Awards were originally scheduled for Jan. 26 but were moved up to Jan. 19 after the Grammy Awards announced their event would also take place on the 26th of January.

Given how late in the year the 2021 awards will be given out, the SAG Awards are also extending the eligibility period by two months to include works exhibited or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 4.