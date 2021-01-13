Chrissy Metz Denies That She And Boyfriend Bradley Collins Are Engaged

Chrissy Metz isn’t looking to tie the knot just yet.

After being spotted in public wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring, the “This Is Us” star has denied rumours that she and boyfriend Bradley Collins are engaged.

“So we went crystal shopping for a friend and I also love crystals as well, but I was like, ‘wait, this is a ring that he bought me for Christmas,’” Metz said on SiriuXM’s “The Covino & Rich Show”.

Talking about the ring itself, the actress said, “It’s a honeycomb. I’m obsessed with bees. I love bees. I’m like, ‘Who thought that this was an engagement ring, first of all?’ And like, ‘What?’”

Finally, she added, “Let’s talk about some real stuff. Okay? About like what’s going on in our country as opposed to a ring that I might be wearing. I’m like, ‘Y’all, goodness!’ Anyway, thanks for clearing it up. It’s a honeycomb ring and I love it very much, but it’s not an engagement ring.”

Metz and Collins began dating in 2019 after meeting on a dating app.