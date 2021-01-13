Brad Pitt Soaks Up The Sun In New Miraval Rosé Wine Ad Campaign

Brad Pitt is making the most of the Los Angeles weather in the ad campaign for his new Miraval Rosé wine.

The actor can be seen relaxing on a lounger in the recently-released snap, donning sunglasses and a hat.

The image, shot by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey, was unveiled with the tagline “Spirit of the Riviera,” despite it being shot beside a swimming pool in L.A.

RELATED: Shania Twain Is Willing To ‘Make An Exception’ For Brad Pitt On His Birthday

A press release states, “Just like summer, Miraval is all about relaxing and unwinding.

“This is the real ‘Spirit of the Riviera,’ an invitation to give in to the temptation of the sun’s rays wherever you find yourself in the world – whether it be Capri, Mykonos, Rio de Janeiro, the Hamptons or Saint Tropez.”

Credit: Lachlan Bailey/Miraval

This is the first time Pitt has posed for an ad campaign to promote the rosé since he began making it with his ex, Angelina Jolie.

The campaign isn’t the only time Pitt has been soaking up the sun of late, as he was also seen jetting off on vacation to Turks and Caicos earlier this month.

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star teamed up with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea, for a trip to the Caribbean island.

On Jan. 2, the longtime friends were photographed on a boat ride together before diving in for some snorkelling.