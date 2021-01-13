JP Saxe Teams Up With ‘Favourite Artist’ Maren Morris On New Ballad ‘Line By Line’

JP Saxe is teaming up with one of his “favourite artists ever,” Maren Morris.

The Toronto-based singer and country superstar just dropped the romantic ballad and accompanying music video for “Line By Line”, featured on Saxe’s forthcoming album.

Photo: Arista Records

Co-penned by Saxe, Morris and Jimmy Robbins, who had a hand in co-writing Morris’ mega-hit “The Bones”, the new track details the songwriters’ challenge of trying to sum up everything you’re trying to say in just one song.

“As songwriters, we spend a lot of our lives trying to bottle up a feeling into a song, and often, the biggest feelings, the best ones… the complicated, detailed, messy, incredible ones… just aren’t going to fit,” explains Saxe. “‘Line by Line’ is our recognition of that… of how one song just isn’t enough to capture it all, but how we’re just going to keep writing, futilely and lovingly, anyway.”

The Grammy nominee adds, the opportunity to work with Morris is “surreal” because she’s one of his “favourite artists ever.”

“Writing that day with JP was the most fluid, inspiring session,” adds the CMA Award-winner. “He’s a lyrical faucet. He threw out the line ‘immortalizing my sincerity’ and it blew my mind. I think all in all, we wrote the whole song in an hour and immediately recorded it.”

Watch the music video for “Line By Line” above.