Prince William Speaks Out On The Recent ‘Abhorrent’ Murders Of Six Park Rangers In Africa

Prince William is condemning the recent murders of park rangers in Africa.

The royal has addressed Sunday’s murders of six rangers at Africa’s oldest national park, the 3,000-square-mile Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The sneak attack also left another ranger seriously wounded.

RELATED: Princess Diana’s Former Lover Says Prince William Told Her That Interviewer Martin Bashir Was ‘Not A Good Person’

Virunga is a sanctuary for endangered mountain gorillas.

CNN reports, the rangers were ambushed while working at the UNESCO World Heritage Site and had no opportunity to defend themselves.

“The horrendous attack on staff at the Virunga National Park is abhorrent and I condemn the actions of those responsible in the strongest terms,” the Duke of Cambridge, 38, said in a statement to ET Canada.

RELATED: Prince William Talks About COVID-19 With His Kids ‘Every Day’ So They Understand The ‘Sacrifices’ Made

“Rangers who work tirelessly to protect both the national park and the neighbouring communities should be honoured not attacked. They should never find themselves in a position where their lives are on the line,” he continued.

The preservation of wildlife and the safety of national park rangers is an important cause for William. He even serves as president of the anti-poaching initiative United for Wildlife.