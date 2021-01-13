Mary-Kate Olsen And Olivier Sarkozy ‘Resolve’ Divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen’s marriage to Olivier Sarkozy seems to be finally coming to an end.

In a video hearing on Wednesday, lawyers for Olsen and Sarkozy declared the couple had reached a settlement.

According to Page Six, Sarkozy’s attorney Michael Mosberg told Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Lori Sattler, “As of this morning, we reached a final agreement.”

RELATED: Mary-Kate Olsen Steps Out For The First Time Since Split From Olivier Sarkozy

Sattler asked Olsen’s lawyer, Nancy Chemtob, if she agreed, which she did.

“Yes, your honor, that is correct, everything is resolved,” Chemtob replies. “We’ve been working very hard. We do have a settlement.”

Mosberg meanwhile promised that the divorce would be finalized with a signed agreement submitted to the judge by next week.

RELATED: Mary-Kate Olsen Files For Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy After New York Lifts Coronavirus Moratorium

Wary of both attorneys, Justice Sattler said, “Until I actually see the proof, I’m going to hold your feet to the fire a little bit.” She added, “I do trust and believe that this is happening, however, I’m going to keep control of the case to make sure this gets done and get them divorced.”

Olsen and Sarkozy, the French financier brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, have been married for 5 years.

Olsen filed for divorce in May and asked for the case to be expedited because she claimed Sarkozy was trying to kick her out of their $29,000-per-month New York City apartment. Olsen was reticent to vacate the apartment given the COVID-19 pandemic. Olsen’s request was ultimately dismissed and she moved to a $325,000 per-month mansion rental in the Hamptons.