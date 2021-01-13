The Late Pat Morita’s Life Beyond ‘The Karate Kid’ Revealed In ‘More Than Miyagi’ Documentary Trailer

There is a lot more to Pat Morita than just Mr. Miyagi.

On the heels of the release of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” season 3, a trailer has dropped for the new documentary “More Than Miyagi”, about the life of the late “Karate Kid” star.

“The Oscar-nominated actor best known for his role of Mr. Miyagi, left behind a painfully revealing autobiographical record of his much-too-brief time here on Earth, tracing his journey from being bed-bound as a boy to the bright lights and discrimination in Hollywood,” the official description reads. “Deep inside that sweet, generous, multi-talented performer seethed an army of demons, that even alcohol and drugs couldn’t mask.”

Morita, who passed away in 2005 at 73, appeared in many films and TV shows, including “Captive Hearts”, “Harry and the Hendersons”, “Mulan” and episodes of “M*A*S*H*” and “Columbo”.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the original “Karate Kid”, before going on to star in three sequels.

“More Than Miyagi” will be available on demand Feb. 5.