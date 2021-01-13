Katy Perry Teams Up With Pokémon For New Music Project

By Corey Atad.

Katy Perry is showing her love for Pokémon.

On Wednesday, the singer announced her collaboration with the iconic video and card game series to celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary.

Perry and Pokémon will be teaming up for a new music project called P25 Music, which will feature “surprise global activations throughout the year,” according to People.

“I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world,” Perry told People. “Now having a child myself, I understand that it’s so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am.”

The singer also talked about her experience visiting The Pokémon Café in Japan in 2019.

“I was pregnant when I was there actually, little did I know!” she said. “It was amazing. It brought up all these wonderful childhood memories. I’ve been going to Japan since I was 17 every year and have always really loved everything that’s been created there.”

As for which Pokémon is her favourite, Perry said, “I’m really attached to the hero. I know there are others in the game, but I just found Pikachu to be really cute.”

