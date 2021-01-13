Issa Rae Announces ‘Insecure’ Ending After Season 5

The awkward adventures of Issa Rae’s character Issa Dee are coming to an end.

Rae announced on Wednesday that the upcoming fifth season of “Insecure” will be its last.

The critically acclaimed HBO hit series is slated to begin production on its final season later this month.

In a statement to Deadline, Rae said, “[Executive producer] Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end.” She added, “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience.”

Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO https://t.co/3gsoDwSGDR — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 13, 2021

All scripts have been completed for the final run of the Emmy-nominated series which also stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales.

“Insecure” is based on Rae’s online series, “Awkward Black Girl”, and follows Issa as she navigates the ups and downs of love and friendship in contemporary L.A. The show first aired on HBO in October 2016.

The show was renewed for its final season last May.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” HBO’s Programming EVP Amy Gravitt said in a statement Wednesday. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it,” the exec continued.

Gravitt praised the upcoming fifth season as “a brilliant final season.”