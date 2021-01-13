Mariah Carey Reveals How COVID-19 Pandemic Helped Her Voice: ‘Taking Off Work Has Really Helped’

The year 2020 was understandably a rough one for many, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has allowed Mariah Carey to heal.

Carey caught up with The Roots drummer Questlove for his “Questlove Supreme” podcast. The Queen of Christmas revealed how a year off touring and singing has been tremendously helpful for her voice.

“Honestly, for me this whole year with COVID and everything, not having to sing for my supper and travel around and not get the right amount of sleep or just be put on this thing where there’s a certain amount of stress, for me, that takes away a lot of stuff,” Carey told Questlove.

“Taking off work has really helped my voice,” she added. “I think in a lot of ways, just being able to have, like, stress-free. And everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to get back in a studio. Like, you gotta, like, get back to singing. And I’m like, ‘I know.'”

The iconic singer also dished on some of her vocal-health remedies, surprising Questlove with her answer.

“You drink milk?” The Roots drummer exclaimed. “I thought milk was bad for your voice.”