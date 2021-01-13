Seventeen Gets To Work With ‘Left & Right’ Performance On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

K-pop sensation Seventeen brought down the house on Wednesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The group, which is made up of 13 members, S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK, Seungkwan, Jun, Hoshi, The8 and Dino, debuted their new track “Left & Right” during the episode, bringing audiences everywhere to their feet.

During the performance, Seventeen showed off their synchronization and dance skills in an office setting while dressed as fashionable businessmen. Signs promoting “The Kelly Clarkson Show” were hidden all around the set.

The flashing lights, the matching outfits and the killer finale had fans everywhere loving the performance.

Check out some of the best reaction on Twitter:

seventeen did so great on the kelly clarkson show. 🥰 — ً (@jinbeaut) January 13, 2021

IF YOU THINK IM EVER GONNA GET OVER JUN, HAO, AND JEONGHAN IN THE KELLY CLARKSON PERFORMANCE YOU ARE SEVERELY MISTAKEN #SEVENTEEN_KellyClarksonShow #SEVENTEENxKELLY — gail⁷ 📌 // ia today (@junandstars) January 13, 2021