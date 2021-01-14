How Jim Carrey Inspired Vlog Squad’s Scotty Sire To Pursue Comedy, Music And More

Jim Carrey was not always the explosive personality that cemented him in entertainment history, and Scotty Sire is using the Canadian legend as fuel to forge his own road to fame.

Sire, 28, captured the Internet’s imagination with his short-form comedy bits on the now-defunct video platform Vine. He parlayed that success into online superstardom as part of the ultra-popular Vlog Squad collective, which features the likes of David Dobrik and Corinna Kopf. Sire, much like Carrey, was not always the big personality fans are now familiar with.

“I remember reading something about him being a shy, weird kid in school,” Sire told ET Canada. “It reminded me of how I was in school. I was very shy, very insecure or whatever.”

“When it came to making Vines or being on-camera or the Internet, I thought I could be whoever I wanted to be. I was able to shut off [those insecurities],” he continued. “It was inspiring to be like, ‘If Jim Carrey can do it as a shy person as a kid, then I can do it too.'”

The quote, which Carrey allegedly said, goes: “I know this sounds strange, but as a kid, I was really shy. Painfully shy. The turning point was freshman year when I was the biggest geek alive. No one, I mean no one, even talked to me.”

Sire — a Streamy Award-winning YouTube creator with more than 10 million followers — is diversifying in both business and profession, launching companies and expanding into music. He recently signed with Fearless Records and is revving up for an album release in the coming months.

“We don’t have a very solid timeline but I think we’re aiming for sometime around March or April to release an album,” he shared. “I have a lot of songs that I’ve been working on throughout last year and some songs that I even had from the year before that are in a big DropBox folder that the label will go through and make notes on and fix things up. Hopefully, we’ll have an album out in mid-March.”

“My top three singles from the label’s perspective right now are ‘Mood Swings’, ‘Super Average’ and ‘Out Of My Skin’ and they’re all completely different,” Sire dished. “‘Super Average’ is about not being a superstar or a superhero in a movie. ‘Mood Swings’ is about being a moody b**ch, and ‘Out Of My Skin’ is also about being a moody b**ch, but it’s a slower song.”

Sire is a far cry from the shy boy of his youth. He can exude the traditional masculinity of Captain America cosplay or give Margot Robbie a run for her money as Harley Quinn. When asked about breaking gender norms and stereotypes, Sire made a simple but poignant point: He does so because he wants to.

“That is a big question. I don’t know. I just like to do what I want to do and have fun with it. I didn’t see any reason why I shouldn’t dress up as Harley Quinn or Captain America,” said the musician. “For Captain America, I had the costume and thought it would be a good Instagram picture.”

“The Harley Quinn thing was a couple’s costume. We thought everyone dresses up as The Joker and Harley Quinn so let’s switch it up. ‘I’ll be Harley Quinn, you’ll be The Joker.’ I think it came out pretty cool. It was on the fly, off the wall, whatever,” he explained, “I wanted to do it so I did it.”

Finally, Sire expressed how imperative it is for the entire Vlog Squad to diversify and work on new projects.

“We’ve never talked about it collectively like, ‘What are we all going to do if we stop being the Vlog Squad.’ I think we’ll always be known as the Vlog Squad,” Sire said. “Everyone is branching off and doing their own things when it comes to starting businesses. Zane [Hijazi] and Heath [Hussar] started a coffee company, David [Dobrik] just released his perfume.”

“Everyone is taking steps into more long-term business endeavours. For myself, specifically, I started a merch company and started the CBD company thinking people can’t just love me as an Internet personality forever. Eventually, I’ll fall off. It happens,” he concluded. “Hopefully, it’s for another 50 years that I’m making content on the Internet, acting like a kid.”

You can watch Sire’s latest release, “25 Christmas Trees” featuring Toddy Smith, below.