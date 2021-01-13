Katie Couric Confirmed As First Female ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host

Katie Couric is officially going to become the first female guest host of the iconic TV game show “Jeopardy!”

In a release sent out on Wednesday by “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards, Couric was one of four guest hosts announced as taking over for the late Alex Trebek in the show’s upcoming season.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” said Richards. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

As a part of each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.

Couric is one of the most famous and powerful female journalists in the world, having anchored the “Today” show for 15 years, become a New York Times best-selling author and founded Katie Couric Media (KCM), which collaborates with global brands to create premium content such as Wake-Up Call daily newsletter, documentaries, digital series and podcasts on important social and cultural issues.

Couric will join NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actress Mayim Bialik, and journalist Bill Whitaker as guest co-hosts.

“Jeopardy!” champ Kenning Jennings was the first guest host on the show in the wake of Trebek’s passing. Trebek died on November 8, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80-years-old.