Riz Ahmed Let It Slip That He’s Married: ‘It’s The First Time I’ve Ever Mentioned It’

Riz Ahmed is now a married man.

Ahmed, 38, unintentionally revealed his marital status during an interview with Louis Theroux on Monday’s episode of the “Grounded” podcast. Theroux caught on when Ahmed mentioned his “wife’s family” is from the Bay Area.

RELATED: Riz Ahmed Is A Heavy Metal Drummer Losing His Hearing

“Not very long, actually,” he said of his marriage. “It’s the first time I’ve ever mentioned it in an interview. So, congratulations on this incredibly exciting scoop… I mean, I guess I don’t really feel it’s generally that relevant, so I don’t delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much.”

The “Venom” actor is often secretive about this personal life; however, he felt compelled to open up because he does not believe people are taking COVID-19 seriously. Ahmed has lost two relatives to the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Riz Ahmed Didn’t Make It To ‘Star Wars Celebration’

“I felt like talking about it and saying, ‘Hey, look, this is a real thing. It’s affected me and my family,'” the Gotham Award-winner explained. “If I was quite a private person, I wouldn’t be doing a podcast with you being like, ‘Hey, check out these films.’ ‘I’m on Twitter.’ I guess it’s just about having boundaries.”

Congratulations to Ahmed and his wife, whose name is not public.