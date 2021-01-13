‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Responds To Former Contestant James McCoy Taylor’s Claims Of ‘Support’ At Trump Riot: ‘You’re Officially Exiled From Bachelor Nation’

“The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss has officially “exiled” a former contestant after he claimed that ABC and producers of the show “had his back” after he joined the Trump supporters at Capitol Hill last week.

On Tuesday, James McCoy Taylor, who was previously on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette”, confirmed that he took part in the “March on the Capitol” in Washington, D.C. to protest Donald Trump’s election loss.

However, on Jan. 6, the march turned violent as Trump supporters incited a riot and stormed the United States Capitol, which resulted in the deaths of five people.

“Big thanks to #TheBachelor family for supporting me during this time… from top to bottom. Conservative producers are the best!!” he shared on Twitter.

“Thank you @ABCNetwork, @ABC & @BachelorABC for having my back while I legally supported our President,” the post continued.

Not long after Taylor’s tweet, Fleiss hopped on social media to condemn his claim, writing: “Whoever that former cast member/idiot jerkoff is that went to Trump’s treasonous rally, got a message for ya… You are officially exiled from #BachelorNation!!!”

Leading up to Taylor’s participation in the riot, he shared several tweets encouraging his followers to join him.

ABC has yet to comment on Taylor’s claims.

