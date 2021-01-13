Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Regina Hall Star In Wild First Look At ‘Breaking News In Yuba County’

Ahead of its premiere next month, the first look at “Breaking News In Yuba County” is finally here.

The wild flick follows Sue Bottoms, a housewife who gets a taste of local celebrity when her unfaithful husband mysteriously disappears – something she might be behind.

Allison Janney stars as Bottoms with Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett and more.

Photo: MGM

Watch as Bottoms embarks on a city-wide search around Yuba County to find her husband while encountering a wanna-be mobster (Awkwafina), a relentless local policewoman (Hall), her half-sister (Kunis), her husband’s dead-beat brother (Jimmi Simpson) and more.

“Breaking News In Yuba County” was directed by Tate Taylor and written by Amanda Idoko.

Catch “Breaking News In Yuba County” when it premieres on digital and in select theatres Feb. 12.