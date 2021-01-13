Brian Austin Green Reveals How He Began Dating ‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green is opening up about his new relationship with Sharna Burgess of “Dancing With The Stars” fame.

Speaking with KTLA 5 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Green gushed about the dance pro, saying, “She’s pretty amazing.” As for how they met, Green says they were actually set up on a blind date by his business manager.

“It was nothing I was completely open to at the time, but it worked out pretty well,” Green revealed. “It’s working out pretty well so far.”

RELATED: Sharna Burgess Goes Instagram Official With Brian Austin Green

Like many attempting to date during the COVID-19 pandemic, Green and Burgess have faced some hurdles they otherwise might not have encountered. Referring to date nights at restaurants and movie theatres, Green said, “Doing any of that during this pandemic is different.”

However, Green says there are some upsides to looking for love in the time of Corona. “I think it helps people talk a little bit more, and connect a little bit more because you don’t have the physical ways of doing it,” he said. “You don’t have places to go, the distractions. It helps focus the situation a little more, which I think was really happy. Shar was completely open to it, and so was I, so it’s been a good situation so far.”

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Seen Vacationing With Sharna Burgess After Megan Fox Split

Green was also asked whether he was learning to “tango, if you know what I mean,” given Burgess’ prowess in that field.