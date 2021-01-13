Liam Neeson Would Reprise His ‘Star Wars’ Role But Worries The Franchise Is ‘Starting To Fade Away’

As “Star Wars” fans anticipate seeing Ewan McGregor slipping back into his jedi robes for the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series for Disney+, another actor from that mid-period trilogy says he’d be interested in reprising his role as well.

In a video interview with Collider (above), Liam Neeson was asked whether he’d heard about fans clamouring for him to revive Qui-Gon Jinn (who appeared in the first prequel film, “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace”).

“I’ll be honest with you: I haven’t heard that at all,” Neeson replied.

In fact, Neeson appeared to be under the impression that the entire franchise was circling the drain, asking whether “‘Star Wars’ [is] starting to fade away from [the] cinema landscape, do we think?”

When informed of al the multitude of Disney+ “Star Wars” projects — including “The Mandalorian” and upcoming series such as”Obi-Wan Kenobi”, “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Asohka” — Neeson seemed surprised.

“Ah, okay, so they’re sort of spin-offs, are they?” he replied.

Asked point-blank whether he’d be willing to appear as Qui-Gon in a flashback sequence, the “Taken” star smiled, and answered, “Sure, I’d be up for that, yeah.”

