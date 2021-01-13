Wendy Williams Details Sexual Assault Experiences Ahead Of Lifetime Biopic Premiere

Wendy Williams is sharing her own story of sexual assault.

During a panel to promote her upcoming Lifetime biopic, “Wendy Williams: The Movie”, the talk show host opened up about date rape.

The flick will detail when she was raped by an R&B artist, along with her struggles with substance abuse and her divorce from longtime husband Kevin Hunter.

“He mesmerized me with his twinkling eyes,” she told reporters, via People. “He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me — I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night.”

While Williams didn’t specify when the rape happened, she said it was in the ’80s.

She later revealed she was also date raped in college.

“And before the party, I was date-raped by him,” she continued. “Those types of things happen to girls all the time. And they’ve been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers and their great-great-grandmothers, too.”

Ciera Payton stars as Williams in “Wendy Williams: The Movie” with Morocco Omari playing Williams’ ex-husband Hunter.