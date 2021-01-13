Armie Hammer To ‘Step Away’ From ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Role After Social Media Scandal

ArmIe Hammer is stepping away a movie project following the emergence of some disturbing social media DMs the “Call Me By Your Name” star purportedly wrote.

Hammer was to have starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in the film; according to Deadline, his role in the film is being recast.

A production spokesperson tells ET Canada, “Given the imminent start date of ‘Shotgun Wedding’, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

News of his exit from the film comes days after some Facebook message — allegedly from Hammer — were leaked online. According to the Daily Mail, the messages detail disturbing and violent sexual fantasies, including a mention of cannibalism.

In a statement to ET Canada, Hammer offered his own explanation for why he’s leaving the film.

“I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

In July, Hammer split from wife Elizabeth Chambers after 10 years of marriage; he reunited with his children — aged 3 and 6 — in December following a custody dispute.