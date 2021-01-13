Jon Gosselin Opens Up About His Battle With COVID-19: ‘I Was In A Wheelchair’

Jon Gosselin is on the mend after a nasty bout of coronavirus.

In a sneak peek at his Thursday appearance on “The Dr. Oz Show”, the former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star opened up about his recent battle with COVID-19, telling host Dr. Mehmet Oz that when the daughter of girlfriend Colleen Conrad took him to the hospital, his fever had soared to 104.8 degrees.

“I was in a wheelchair. I had to wait in the ER,” says Gosselin in the clip.

“It was packed, like the hospital was full, and then they put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room, so I could get a temporary room, and then once they evaluated me and once they drew my blood and did all my blood work, all of a sudden I’m getting antibiotics, steroids, and a plasma antibody transfusion for COVID,” he added. “It happened really fast.”

Asked if he had a message for his estranged children, he said, “Just tell them I love them and I’m just thinking of the future more.”

While son Collin and daughter Hannah live with him, their six siblings live with his ex, Kate Gosselin.

“I hope they develop a relationship with Hannah and Collin. I hope that one day I can be part of your life,” he continued. “I’m glad that I got a second chance. I was more concerned about myself in the hospital and getting better and getting back to my family. I miss them. That’s another surreal part of my life that I have developed a thick skin around to move forward to just help Hannah and Collin right now since they live with me. Those are things that I want to build towards.”