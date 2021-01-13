Halle Berry Says Watching Black Actresses While Being Raised By A White Mother Was ‘Crucial’

Being raised by a single white mother shaped Halle Berry, and so did watching Black actresses on film and television.

In a clip from the upcoming PBS “American Masters” documentary on the Oscar-winning star, Berry opens up about the “crucial” impact she experienced from seeing women onscreen who looked like her.

“I really struggled to to find images of Black women or women that I could identify with,” Berry says in the clip from the upcoming doc, “American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free”.

“Early on, I remember seeing Lena Horne in ‘Stormy Weather’. I remember seeing Dorothy Dandridge in ‘Carmen Jones’. And then a little after that, I remember seeing Diahann Carroll in ‘Julia’ and that just rearranged me, she explains

RELATED: Halle Berry Reveals The Three Foods She Avoids To Stay Healthy

“Seeing Diahann Carroll being the star of a show and playing a mother who was a nurse, who was educated, who was beautiful, just rearranged me and it made me realize I had value and I could turn to every week, a woman that looked like who I would aspire to be when I grew up,” adds Berry.

“It was very, very important,” she continues.

“I was a Black child being raised by a white woman, so I didn’t have those images in my household,” she adds. “Finding them on television and through movies became very, very crucial to me.”