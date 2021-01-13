Amanada Seyfried’s Dog Is Best Friends With A Baby Duck

Amanda Seyfried’s dog doesn’t discriminate when it comes to who he chooses to be a friend.

Promoting her new Netflix movie “Mank”, the 35-year-old actress paid a virtual visit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” earlier this week.

During the conversation, she shared an adorable photo of her Aussie-Border Collie mix, Finn, alongside the dog’s new pal: a baby duckling who lives on her farm.

In the too-cute pic, Finn is pictured with the tiny duckling sitting atop his head.

“Does he not ever try to eat them, or bite at them?” asked host Kelly Clarkson.

According to Seyfried, he actually enjoys hosting a baby duck on his head.

The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

Seyfried also talked about her farm, which hosts a menagerie of 20 animals, including ponies, goats, donkeys, chickens and a cat.

“You just described them all like a family. You described them like the characters in a film,” Clarkson marvelled.

“There should be a film made of them,” Seyfried chimed in. “I should make that happen.”