Matthew McConaughey Hints He’ll Step Into The Ring For The WWE

Matthew McConaughey may have an unexpected new career pivot in the works.

During a recent podcast appearance, the “Dallas Buyers Club” Oscar winner revealed he may be taking the step from being a wrestling fan to stepping into the squared circle himself.

“I’ll say not too much because as you know, you can’t say too much about these things, but it is something that interests me,” McConaughey teased while chatting with Maria Menounos’ “Better Together” podcast.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Wants To See People ‘Meet In The Middle’ More

Rumours began to emerge of McConaughey’s potential involvement with the WWE when he was spotted in the virtual audience cheering on wrestler Drew McIntyre at WWE Thunderdome back in October.

The flames were fanned even further when a WWE report on McConaughey’s interview with Menounos added an intriguing postscript to his comments.

“Could his next encounter with the WWE Universe come inside the squared circle?” the report concluded.