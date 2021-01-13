TikTok Debuts A ‘Bridgerton’ Musical & Fans Are Shook

“Bridgerton” fans have been digging a TikTok musical based on the Netflix period drama.

The show has attracted numerous fans since its debut last month, and some of them have taken their fandom in some interesting directions.

One of these viewers is Abigail Barlow, who started things off with a series of TikTok posts pondering, “What if ‘Bridgerton’ was a musical.

She was later joined virtually by Nick Daly, for a sizzling duet of an original song, “Burn for You”, inspired the two of the show’s characters, Simon and Daphne.

Fans have been loving their efforts, and Netflix eventually took notice.

“Absolutely blown away by the Bridgerton musical playing out on TikTok,” the streamer wrote in a tweet sharing the tune.

Check out more TikTok musical moments on inspired by “Bridgerton”.

The first season of “Bridgerton” is currently streaming on Netflix.