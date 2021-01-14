Kate Winslet Says She Felt ‘Bullied’ By ‘Personal Physical Scrutiny’ After ‘Titanic’ Success

Fame was difficult for Kate Winslet.

Appealing on the “WTF” podcast with Marc Maron, the Oscar-winning actress looked back on achieving massive success and notoriety at 21 when she starred in “Titanic”.

“I went into self-protective mode right away [after ‘Titanic’ came out],” Winslet said. “It was like night and day from one day to the next. I was subject to a lot of personal physical scrutiny, I was criticized a lot and the British press were quite unkind to me.”

She continued, “I felt bullied, if I’m honest. I remember thinking, This is horrible and I hope it passes – it did definitely pass but it made me realize that, if that’s what being famous was, I was not ready to be famous, definitely not.”

Instead of pursuing more blockbuster roles after “Titanic”, Winslet opted for small, independent films.

“I was still learning how to act, I felt I wasn’t ready to do lots of big Hollywood jobs,” she explained. “I didn’t want to make mistakes and blow it, I wanted to be in it for the long game. I strategically tried to find small things so I could understand the craft a bit better and maintain some degree of privacy and dignity.”

“And try to have a life?” Maron asked.

“Yeah, exactly,” Winslet said, adding that much of the scrutiny went away after she had her daughter when she was 25. “All of that stuff evaporated a bit.”