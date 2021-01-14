Ray Fisher Speaks Out After Being ‘Let Go’ As Cyborg From ‘The Flash’ Movie; WarnerMedia Responds

Cyborg won’t be returning, and Ray Fisher has a few things to say about it.

In a lengthy post on social media, the actor, who portrayed Cyborg in the 2017 movie “Justice League”, addressed being let go from the DC Extended Universe, with his character cut out of the upcoming movie “The Flash”.

The news came after months during which Fisher accused director Joss Whedon and producer Geoff Johns of misconduct, resulting in an internal investigation at Warner Bros.

RELATED: WarnerMedia Completes Investigation Into Director Joss Whedon After Ray Fisher’s Accusations

“I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of ‘The Flash’,” Fisher wrote in his post. “I strongly disagree with their decision, but it is one that is unsurprising.”

“Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in ‘The Flash’ was much larger than a cameo,” he claimed, before criticizing DC Films president Walter Hamada.

“On December 30, 2020,” Fisher wrote, “I cannot — with a clear conscience — participate in any production association with the current President of DC Films, Walter Hamada.” He cited as his reasons, “Walter’s purposeful attempt to undermine the ‘Justice League’ investigation in order to protect his friend, and former co-president, Geoff Johns,” and “Walter’s attempt to protect himself by contributing to the public dissemination of lies and misinformation about myself and the Justice League investigation.”

He continued, making further claims of misbehaviour on the part of both Johns and Whedon, “including blatant racism.”

The actor added, “No one, in any profession, should have to argue with their employer for their claims of abuse, racism, and discrimination to be taken up the proper chain of command.”

Finally, after offering to submit himself to a polygraph test in support of his claims, Fisher said, “And if the end of my time as Cyborg is the cost for helping bring awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada’s actions — I’ll pay it gladly.”

While details of Fisher’s claims have remained vague, the actor first alleged misconduct by Whedon in July, saying the director was abusive toward cast and crew after taking over production on “Justice League” from Zack Snyder.

WarnerMedia. launched an internal investigation, which the studio said Fisher had refused to take part in, though he has disputed this. Following the investigation, the studio said that “remedial action has been taken,” though they did not provide specifics.

In a statement to Deadline, WarnerMedia responded to Fisher’s claims, saying, “As has been previously stated, an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”

The statement continued, “Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in The Flash. Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on. Warner Bros. remains in business with Geoff Johns who continues to produce Stargirl, Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, and Titans for the studio, among other projects.”

RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher Slams DC Films Head As ‘Dangerous Enabler,’ Won’t Return As Cyborg

Since coming out with his allegations, Fisher has received support from co-star Jason Momoa on Instagram, who wrote about “the s***ty way we were treated on the ‘Justice League’ reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable.”

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot confirmed late last year that she participated in Warner Bros’ investigation, telling Variety, “I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them.”

Responding to the conclusion of the studio’s investigation, Gadot said, “I don’t know what that means either. I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome.”

In a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gadot said that while she hadn’t shot scenes with Fisher, “I had my own experience with [Whedon], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”