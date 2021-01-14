Toby Keith And Ricky Skaggs Awarded National Medal Of The Arts From Donald Trump

Toby Keith, Donald Trump, Ricky Skaggs. Photo: Getty Images
Donald Trump has reportedly awarded country icons Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs with the National Medal of the Arts.

NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander tweeted the news on Wednesday that the awards were being given to the artists at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

Keith’s rep told ET Canada that he has no comment at this time. Skaggs’ rep confirmed that he was at the White House to receive the medal.

“Ricky was originally slated to receive the award in early 2020 but the presentation was delayed due to COVID-19,” Skaggs’ rep said.

On Twitter, many people reacted to the news of the country artists being given an award by Trump, reportedly around the same time as the U.S. president was being impeached for a second time.

Some pointed to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick recently turning down an award from Trump.

