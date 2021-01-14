‘Normal People’ Star Paul Mescal Teaches Stephen Colbert How To Pull Off An Irish Accent

Stephen Colbert may be good at a lot of things but doing an Irish accent isn’t one of them.

The “Late Show” host asked his guest Paul Mescal how to do a convincing Irish accent, with the “Normal People” star telling him it’s how you pronounce your “As” and your “Rs.”

Mescal gave the example, “Like car, and far,” laughing: “It’s that kind of hard R.”

After Colbert attempted an accent, Mescal spoke about how the “Normal People” crew helped to make filming the show’s infamous sex scenes much less awkward.

He also discussed being recognized on a beach in Sydney, and how he’s reacted to the global success of the show.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.