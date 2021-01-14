Kelly Clarkson Hops On The ‘Sin Wagon’ For The Chicks Cover

Kelly Clarkson is hopping on the “Sin Wagon” for this cover of the Chicks.

Clarkson, 38, and the band over at “The Kelly Clarkson Show” covered the Chicks’ popular song on Thursday’s episode. A country diehard, Clarkson gave the performance everything she had on the latest “Kellyoke” segment.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Nails Cover Of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

“Sin Wagon” was released in 1999 by the Chicks for their fifth studio album Fly. It charted as an album cut despite never being released as a single and became one of the Chicks’ most popular songs.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Toni Braxton’s “Another Sad Love Song”, Selena Gomez’s “Rare”, and Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home”.