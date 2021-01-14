Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Had Their Wedding All Planned Out Before Cancelling It: ‘I Don’t Know If We’ll Be Able To Re-Create That’

Jennifer Lopez discusses marriage, her first-ever beauty line JLo Beauty, and more in a new interview with Elle.

The 51-year-old was supposed to tie the knot with fiancé Alex Rodriguez last year in Italy. However, plans were put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

JLo shares, “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We cancelled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”

She adds, “We just have to wait to see where the world lands.”

Lopez talks about her new beauty line, admitting it’s something she’d been thinking about for 20 years.

She says that finally, about four years ago, she decided it was time to make it a reality.

“I think I had to be ready,” Lopez tells the mag. “[I had] to become more realized in myself as a woman—knowing what I needed, knowing my skin better, and getting to the point where I felt cool enough to share that with the world in a way.”

The products focus upon Lopez’s signature “five S’s,” or the things she considers responsible for keeping her “youthful and timeless at every age”: sleep, sunscreen, serums, supplements, and vivir sano, which is Spanish for “living a healthy lifestyle.”

Lopez jokes Rodriguez, whom she’s been dating since 2017, likes to get his hands on her beauty products.

“[Alex] tries everything. We did the mask together on the first night, and I filmed myself and it was just life-changing. I was like, ‘My God, I feel like I have a baby face!’” she laughs.

“He loves it, and now we’re always fighting for the mask since they’re not in full production. [These products] are for anybody who has skin, which is everyone.”

See the full interview in the February 2021 issue of Elle.