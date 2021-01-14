Siegfried Fischbacher Of ‘Siegfried & Roy’ Passes Away At 81 Following Cancer Battle

By Corey Atad.

Siegfried Fischbacher. Photo: EPA/KAY NIETFELD GERMANY OUT/CP Images
Siegfried Fischbacher. Photo: EPA/KAY NIETFELD GERMANY OUT/CP Images

Famous magician Siegfried Fischbacher has died.

The legendary entertainer, who rose to fame with his 50-year collaboration with Roy Horn in the magic act “Siegfried & Roy”, passed away at 81 on Wednesday night at his home in Las Vegas.

Fischbacher died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His passing comes after his longtime partner Horn died from COVID-19 complications in May last year.

Hailing from Germany, the magician duo met on a cruise ship in 1957 and went on to become stars of stage, film, and television, performing incredible illusions, often involving live animals, such as tigers and lions.

Roy Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher. Photo: AP Photo/Scott McKiernan, File/CP Images
Roy Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher. Photo: AP Photo/Scott McKiernan, File/CP Images

“Siegfried & Roy” enjoyed a four-decade run in Las Vegas beginning in 1967, including a 14-year residency at the Mirage, selling out their extravagant, $30-million nightly production throughout the ’90s.

On social media, fans paid tribute to Fischbacher.

Stars We’ve Lost In 2021
