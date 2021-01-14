Siegfried Fischbacher Of ‘Siegfried & Roy’ Passes Away At 81 Following Cancer Battle

Famous magician Siegfried Fischbacher has died.

The legendary entertainer, who rose to fame with his 50-year collaboration with Roy Horn in the magic act “Siegfried & Roy”, passed away at 81 on Wednesday night at his home in Las Vegas.

Fischbacher died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His passing comes after his longtime partner Horn died from COVID-19 complications in May last year.

Hailing from Germany, the magician duo met on a cruise ship in 1957 and went on to become stars of stage, film, and television, performing incredible illusions, often involving live animals, such as tigers and lions.

Roy Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher. Photo: AP Photo/Scott McKiernan, File/CP Images

“Siegfried & Roy” enjoyed a four-decade run in Las Vegas beginning in 1967, including a 14-year residency at the Mirage, selling out their extravagant, $30-million nightly production throughout the ’90s.

On social media, fans paid tribute to Fischbacher.

Last year, I came close to interviewing Siegfried Fischbacher about the loss of his partner, Roy Horn. Now Siegfried has passed away at the age of 81. I highly recommend their memoir, which is packed with amazing images. pic.twitter.com/1C1h7yX0i8 — Mark Yarm (@markyarm) January 14, 2021

Siegfried Fischbacher died yesterday. Last year, his longtime partner Roy Horn passed from COVID-19. These dudes were legends when I was growing up. Two of the world's greatest illusionists have left this realm. pic.twitter.com/Kvyv66XcFg — Jeff Harris (@nemalki) January 14, 2021

Sad to hear the news that Siegfried Fischbacher, half of the world-famous Las Vegas magic and entertainment act Siegfried & Roy, died of cancer eight months after the death of his long-term business partner Roy Horn. He was 81. pic.twitter.com/mJBb7jrOV2 — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) January 14, 2021