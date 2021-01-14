Siegfried Fischbacher Of ‘Siegfried & Roy’ Passes Away At 81 Following Cancer Battle

Famous magician Siegfried Fischbacher has died.
The legendary entertainer, who rose to fame with his 50-year collaboration with Roy Horn in the magic act “Siegfried & Roy”, passed away at 81 on Wednesday night at his home in Las Vegas.
RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Directors Are Working On A Siegfried And Roy Series
Fischbacher died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His passing comes after his longtime partner Horn died from COVID-19 complications in May last year.
Hailing from Germany, the magician duo met on a cruise ship in 1957 and went on to become stars of stage, film, and television, performing incredible illusions, often involving live animals, such as tigers and lions.
“Siegfried & Roy” enjoyed a four-decade run in Las Vegas beginning in 1967, including a 14-year residency at the Mirage, selling out their extravagant, $30-million nightly production throughout the ’90s.
RELATED: Roy Horn Of Siegfried & Roy Has Died Of COVID-19 Complications
On social media, fans paid tribute to Fischbacher.
Last year, I came close to interviewing Siegfried Fischbacher about the loss of his partner, Roy Horn. Now Siegfried has passed away at the age of 81. I highly recommend their memoir, which is packed with amazing images. pic.twitter.com/1C1h7yX0i8
— Mark Yarm (@markyarm) January 14, 2021
Siegfried Fischbacher died yesterday. Last year, his longtime partner Roy Horn passed from COVID-19. These dudes were legends when I was growing up. Two of the world's greatest illusionists have left this realm. pic.twitter.com/Kvyv66XcFg
— Jeff Harris (@nemalki) January 14, 2021
Sad to hear the news that Siegfried Fischbacher, half of the world-famous Las Vegas magic and entertainment act Siegfried & Roy, died of cancer eight months after the death of his long-term business partner Roy Horn. He was 81. pic.twitter.com/mJBb7jrOV2
— Marc Mero (@MarcMero) January 14, 2021
Sad news from Vegas. Legendary showman Siegfried Fischbacher has died at age 81. His longtime partner Roy Horn died last year. End of a colorful era! pic.twitter.com/qdlGGcHFvS pic.twitter.com/vYy98HmTRA
— Mark Stanley (@MarkStanley1992) January 14, 2021