Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Viral TikTok Family With $10,000

Ellen DeGeneres has a valuable gift for the Cannizzaro family to kick off 2021.

Bria Cannizzaro, her husband Stephen, and their three children — Kellan, Kasen, and Baylor — join “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat from Dawsonville, Georgia, on Thursday.

Cannizzaro’s family caught the attention of the masses after her adorable son Kasen, 19 months, went viral on TikTok. The adorable baby boy was captured touching their Christmas tree, then flashing a subtle smirk when captured in the act.

“He has started making that face quite a bit lately,” Bria told DeGeneres. “Whenever he is doing something that he knows he shouldn’t be or if he won’t get off of his high chair.”

It was hard to hear Bria’s story as Kasen characteristically took over the video by crowding the camera and loudly telling DeGeneres, “Hello!”

The video has garnered more than seven billion views and generated countless memes. DeGeneres wrapped up the show by presenting them with a photo of Kasen and $10,000 to support the family’s recent move.