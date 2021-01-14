Foo Fighters Celebrate Dave Grohl’s Birthday With New Track ‘Waiting On A War’

Dave Grohl is celebrating his 52nd birthday with new music.

On Thursday, the Foo Fighters released their latest single “Waiting on a War”, the third from their upcoming album Medicine At Midnight.

The melodic opus builds up patiently to one of the Foo Fighters’ signature rave-ups.

“Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, ‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?’ My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago,” Grohl says of the song.

“I wrote ‘Waiting on a War’ that day. Every day waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do,” he continues. “This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.”

Grohl and the Foo Fighters will also be continuing the birthday celebration with a debut performance of “Waiting on a War” on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”