‘Sex And The City’ Author Candace Bushnell Says She Respects Kim Cattrall’s Decision Not To Return, Will Be ‘Fine’ Without Her

Sex And The City author Candace Bushnell says the revival “And Just Like That” will be just “fine” without Samantha Jones.

“You know what, I think it’s fine,” Bushnell tells Page Six after it was announced Kim Cattrall would not be reprising her role as fan-favourite Samantha alongside her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. Cattrall has long been vocal about not returning to the franchise following the second “Sex And The City” movie.

RELATED: Kim Cattrall Likes ‘Putting Yourself First’ Tweet Following News Of ‘Sex And The City’ Revival Without Samantha Jones

“Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she’s made a decision that I’m sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that,” Bushnell adds, whose collection of essays inspired by the exploits of herself and her friends were used as the basis for the original HBO series. “Kim should be happy — and I think she is happy. I think that her character Samantha is always going to be an inspiration to them.”

Though Samantha won’t factor into the new episodes, Bushnell says there is still much to tune in for.

RELATED: Kim Cattrall Reflects On ‘Miserable’ Fans Trying To Bully Her Into ‘Sex And The City’ Movies

“I imagine she’ll be there in spirit and as an inspiration that gives them a chance of exploring sexuality with different characters [without Samantha hogging the libidinous spotlight],” she continues. “But I also know there’s a lot of interesting characters like [Nixon’s] Miranda. We are all Mirandas. Miranda is an interesting character — but I don’t know what they’re gonna do,” she says.